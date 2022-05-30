Children suffer life-threatening injuries in morning crash
Two young children have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a feed truck on Monday morning.
According to police, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kerwood Road and Melwood Drive in Middlesex County.
CTV News London's Brent Lale reports that the crash happened in a 90 km/h zone and the engine block of the car could be seen dozens of yards away from the crash site.
The victims were taken by ambulance to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. The driver of the feed truck was not injured.
Police say Kerwood Road between Melwood Drive and Winter Drive will be closed until further notice for the investigation.
