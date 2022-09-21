iHeartRadio

Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning collision


London police on scene of a crash involving pedestrians on Sept. 21, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A man is charged with “turn not in safety” after two children were struck by a vehicle in London Wednesday morning.

According to police, emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Springbank Drive and Kernohan Parkway.

Injuries to the kids are considered non-life-threatening and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

