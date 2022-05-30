Children suffer non-life-threatening injuries in morning crash

Two young children have been taken to hospital with what police now say are non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a feed truck on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Kerwood Road and Melwood Drive in Middlesex County.

"We just had a fatal last week in southwest Middlesex Township and it's another intersection-related incident and we really need to pay attention when we're at a stop sign,” said Const. Jeffrey Hare. “Take that extra second look both ways [and] when you're ready to go look again, the extra checks do not hurt, but a collision like this does hurt.”

CTV News London's Brent Lale reports that the crash happened in a 90 km/h zone and the engine block of the car could be seen dozens of yards away from the crash site.

The victims were taken by ambulance to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. The driver of the feed truck was not injured.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, West Region OPP said that the road has since reopened.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale

#MiddlesexOPP advising Kerwood Road @TwpAdMet is open again. Thanks to everyone for their #Patience. ^jh https://t.co/2UcWSAdQVF