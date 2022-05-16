Children 'terrified' after alleged airsoft gun used at Essex dance

A volunteer didn’t know what it was, but she definitely heard something other than music playing at a youth dance in Essex on Friday night.

“I heard a pop,” Marlene Phillips told CTV News.

The “pop” Phillips heard came from an airsoft gun, which can look like a real gun, but is not considered a firearm. They can be harmful if used improperly.

In this case it was used at a dance hosted by the Essex Optimist Club at the Essex Sports Complex.

It was their first since the beginning of the pandemic with over 230 kids attending.

“Kids lined up, Phillips said. “You could see the level of excitement when they were lining up to come into the room.”

But that excitement quickly faded at around 9 p.m.

“I didn't even know what it was,” she said. “In fact when he (a student) said the kid in the green hoodie has a gun, I said 'a what?'”

Phillips was told there was a student in the bathroom who had a gun.

When he emerged she said she confronted the youth, “and said give me the gun. He said ‘no.’ I’m like ‘pardon me?’”

Phillips told the youth she would call the police if he didn't comply.

“And he's like ‘no’ and then he just booted. He took off,” she said.

Police were called.

OPP said in a statement Monday the youth was located and an investigation continues.

OPP in Essex are investigating after it was reported a weapon was brought to a grade school dance on Friday.

Police urge anyone who saw anything that night to please reach out.

Airsoft guns are legal to use. They fire a 6mm plastic pellet at a low power. As far as appearances goes, the only difference between it and a real gun is the orange tip at the end of the barrel.

Lifelong Essex resident Glen Mills is very active with the youth in town and feels some of the blame for the troubles at the dance fall on parents.

“Kids should understand there's going to be discipline for their behaviour and actions and this was sad to see for me,” he explained. “It was something that is frustrating and disheartening because this is a great town.”

Town councilor Sherry Bondy has heard from parents who have recounted many stories from that night.

“Their children went into the bathroom and they were terrified,” she said. “Nobody knew at the time what kind of gun it was and that to me, as a mother and councilor, in this community I just have zero tolerance for any behaviour like this.”

Bondy feels parents and youth need to be accountable for their actions.

“Anybody that's hurting somebody with an airsoft gun at this age, what's next for those youth?” she said. “We need intervention right now.”

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.