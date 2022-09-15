Children treated for injuries after collision involving two school buses in Pembroke

Several children were treated for minor injuries following a collision involving two school buses in Pembroke.

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Pembroke Street West in Pembroke just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the initial investigation indicates a school bus travelling eastbound was stopped at a red light with a passenger vehicle behind.

Police say a second school bus loaded with children struck the rear of the passenger vehicle, causing it to hit the back of the first bus.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say children onboard the buses were assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The investigation continues.