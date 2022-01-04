Children turning five this year not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine: OPH

Ottawa parents who have booked their four-year-old for a COVID-19 vaccine or their 17-year-old for a booster dose are being asked not to show up for scheduled appointments.

Some parents of children turning five this year were able to book appointments for them through the provincial booking system before their birthdays. And parents of 17-year-olds who turn 18 this year were also able to book booster doses for them.

However, Ottawa Public Health now says those children remain ineligible for shots, and the appointments were able to be booked due to an issue with the provincial system.

“We are currently unable to vaccinate children under 5-years or provide booster doses for those under 18-years,” the health unit tweeted on Tuesday.

“As of Jan. 3, 2022,we have received provincial direction that health units NOT vaccinate residents under 5-years of age or provide boosters to those under 18-years of age.”

The health unit says it’s working with the province to find a solution for people who have already booked appointments, and will follow up with those who were already vaccinated prior to this provincial direction coming down.

“The province has informed us they intend to have this issue with the provincial vaccine booking system resolved by Jan. 7,” OPH said.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said the reason children turning five in 2021 were eligible when the vaccine was first made available to them was because it was near the end of the year so their fifth birthdays were not far away. She also said that OPH will be reaching out to families of four-year-olds who got a vaccine to inform them of the best course of action when it comes to receiving the second dose.

