Starting in 2021, it will cost slightly more for users of Winnipeg Transit to ride the bus, but fees are being eliminated for children ages 11 and under.

The new fare prices take effect on Friday, with fares going up five cents for all categories. Adults and post-secondary students will now pay $3.05 cents for a ride ($2.70 with a Peggo card), while a youth fare will cost $2.55 ($1.91 with a Peggo card), and seniors will pay $2.55 ($1.35 with a Peggo card).

Proof of age for children under 11 is not required, but children riding for free must board and exit the bus at the same locations as the fare-paying customer they are riding with.

The program is designed to help families with children who are too young to stay at home alone, the city said. It is also designed to encourage younger people to ride the bus.