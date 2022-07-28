Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointment
Parents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
Children aged six months to under five years old are now eligible for the paediatric version of the vaccine made by Moderna. The province opened up appointment bookings for parents and caregivers Thursday morning.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging parents and guardians to call their health care provider for availability, or contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment.
Here’s a list of participating pharmacies in Windsor-Essex:
- Walmart Pharmacy, 7100 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 3120 Dougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont.
- Rexall, 1215 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont.
- Apollo IDA, 1169 Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 100-2109 Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont.
- Brady’s Drug Store, 190 Chisholm Street in Belle River, Ont.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 6020 Malden Road in LaSalle, Ont.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 5 Talbot Street South in Essex, Ont.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 199 Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg, Ont.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 69 Kings Street East in Harrow, Ont.
- Main Street Pharmacy and Wellness, 200 Main Street East in Kingsville, Ont.
- Health Point Pharmacy, 7034 Tecumseh Road in Pointe Aux Roches, Ont.