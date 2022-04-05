Children with autism receives extra support with Entry to School program in Chatham

A new program being offered by the Children's Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent is helping young children with autism transition into school.

“Kids who come to us with developmental needs have so many skills and strengths. It’s for us to find the strategies and ways to bring that success out,” says executive director Donna Litwin Makey.

The Entry to School program, funded by the provincial government, is for pre-school children on the autism spectrum between the ages of three to six.

“The schools are struggling with some of the transitions,” says autism services coordinator Brian White. “This program will help them work on their school readiness skills and make school transition smoother when September comes.”

The six-month program will offer 15 hours a week of personalized learning for its participants.

“We have recess. We’ll do gym activities and have a music therapist in the building,” says White. “We are able to go at the child’s speed.”

Since April is Autism Awareness Month, members of the Chatham-Kent Professional Firefighters Association are raising money to purchase extra supplies for the Entry to School program.

“My son didn’t have a program like this. It definitely would’ve been beneficial,” says firefighter Steve Amblin whose son is on the autism spectrum.

The firefighters association has created T-shirts featuring colourful puzzle piece designs, which is a symbol for autism.

“The puzzle piece is a representation that the autism spectrum is very large and affects people in a lot of different ways. Everybody fits differently,” Amblin adds.