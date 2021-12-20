Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'
An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.
Crews with the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a building in the 45000 block of Spadina Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
They said that a passerby noticed flames coming from the second-floor balcony and quickly called 911.
About 20 firefighters responded to the four-storey apartment building.
Officials said crews were quick to put out the fire, minimizing any damage to the balcony.
However, some tenants who were home at the time of the fire suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital for further observation.
“The cause of the fire is accidental and was started by improper disposal of smoking material,” a news release from the fire department read.
Firefighters are reminding residents who smoke to use deep, sturdy ashtrays or metal cans or pails to dispose of any materials.
“Never empty smoking material directly into a trash can. Place the ashtrays or metal cans away from anything that can burn,” the department said.
-
Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
-
'It's trivializing the lives who so greatly suffered': Outrage continues after Holocaust imagery used in anti-mandate rallyReaction and outrage continues after a weekend rally in Fredericton, N.B. where some of the participates wore and held the Star of David.
-
Salvation Army in Barrie falling short of Christmas Kettle Campaign goalThe City of Barrie proclaimed the week of Dec. 20-27 as Salvation Army Week during a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday.
-
University of Manitoba moving to remote learning in winterStudents at Manitoba’s largest university will not be going back to class in person when the winter term begins.
-
Overdose alert issued for Waterloo Region after suspected opioid overdosesThe Waterloo Regional Police Service reported three deaths from suspected opioid overdoses on Saturday evening.