Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'

An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.

Crews with the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a building in the 45000 block of Spadina Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

They said that a passerby noticed flames coming from the second-floor balcony and quickly called 911.

About 20 firefighters responded to the four-storey apartment building.

Officials said crews were quick to put out the fire, minimizing any damage to the balcony.

However, some tenants who were home at the time of the fire suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital for further observation.

“The cause of the fire is accidental and was started by improper disposal of smoking material,” a news release from the fire department read.

Firefighters are reminding residents who smoke to use deep, sturdy ashtrays or metal cans or pails to dispose of any materials.

“Never empty smoking material directly into a trash can. Place the ashtrays or metal cans away from anything that can burn,” the department said.