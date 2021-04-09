Chilliwack assisted-living facility dealing with 3rd outbreak of COVID-19

For the third time in roughly six months, residents of Sunset Manor in Chilliwack are dealing with COVID-19 outbreak protocols.

Fraser Health announced a new outbreak at the assisted-living facility on Friday, saying three residents and four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The facility is owned and operated by the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, according to Fraser Health. The residents and staff members who tested positive are currently self-isolating in their homes.

This is the third time an outbreak has been declared at Sunset Manor, but it's the first time any residents have tested positive, according to data from the provincial Ministry of Health.

A previous outbreak was declared in October 2020 after a single staff member tested positive. No other infections were associated with that outbreak, which ended after just 10 days.

The following month, three staff members tested positive and a second outbreak was declared, but no further spread was detected and the outbreak ended after two weeks.

Fraser Health says it is working with the facility to implement enhanced control measures and identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 during the current outbreak.

Visitors have been restricted throughout the facility, as has the movement of staff and residents, the health authority said. Twice daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms has been put in place, and cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced, according to Fraser Health.

COVID-19 vaccination information released by the Ministry of Health in mid-February indicated that there were a total of just three residents at the facility, and that all three had received at least one shot at that time.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Fraser Health for clarification on the number of residents at Sunset Manor and their vaccination status. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.