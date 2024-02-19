Chilliwack, B.C., apartment fire displaces 6 families
Fire officials in Chilliwack, B.C., say an early morning blaze at an apartment complex has displaced six families.
The Chilliwack Fire Department says the blaze was reported around 5:30 Monday morning, and more than three dozen firefighters responded to the apartment complex on Edward Street.
The department says in a news release the "heavy fire" had destroyed three vehicles by the time firefighters arrived, spewing smoke and flames through the building.
It says the building has six semi-detached units and all residents got out safely before crews extinguished the flames.
The department says the complex suffered significant fire and smoke damage, and the six families living there have all been displaced.
They say neighbouring buildings were also damaged, but no one was injured and the cause of the fire is now under investigation by the RCMP and the fire department.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.
-
