Chilliwack hospital locked down after shooting

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Chilliwack Sunday morning, Mounties confirmed.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Nowell Street near Yale Road, a spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP told CTV News.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the victim wasn’t there. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it didn’t respond to the incident.

The victim somehow arrived at Chilliwack General Hospital, which was put on lockdown as is protocol when anyone gets shot, police said.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Fraser Health said, “Occasionally, we must restrict access to a hospital to ensure the safety and security of staff, patients and the public.” They added the hospital remained fully operational and patient care wasn’t impacted while on restricted access.

The Chilliwack RCMP said the unnamed victim is known to police, the shooting appears targeted and there’s no ongoing risk to the public.

No suspects were arrested, police said.

The detachment asked anyone with information to come forward.

