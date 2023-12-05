Chilliwack RCMP serious crimes unit investigating man's death

Mounties are investigating after a man was found in medical distress in downtown Chilliwack, B.C., and later died in hospital.

Police were notified that the man was in distress near the intersection of Yale Road and Spadina Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead.

Serious crime investigators have now taken over the case.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of Main Street and Spadina Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday and saw the man.

He is described as a white man, approximately 60 to 70 years old with long grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black and grey jacket with black pants, according to police.

"The Chilliwack RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased male at this time while the investigation progresses and a next-of-kin notification is completed," the detachment said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.