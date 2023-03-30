Chilliwack shooting sends one person to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP say

Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating a shooting in the city's Sardis neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, Chilliwack RCMP said shots rang out in the 7000 block of Richardson Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers are currently in the area securing evidence and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident," Cpl. Martin Godard said in the release, adding that the public should expect traffic delays in the area.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file number 2023-11995 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.