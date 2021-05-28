Chilly May morning to wrap up the work week

The work week wraps up in the capital with a chilly morning and the potential for frost.

The temperature early Friday hovered just about the freezing mark.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today clearing the afternoon- wind 20 km/h. The high will be 14 degree, a low of 4.

Saturday will be sunny but windy- gusting the 40 km/h. A high of 18. Overnight there will be increasing clouds and a low of 6.

Sunday will be sunny and a high of 20.

Monday will be sunny and a high of 23.