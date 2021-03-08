An extremely chilly start to the work week.

You will wake up Monday to temperatures of minus 19 degrees, but it will feel like minus 23 with wind chill.

Monday will be sunny, increasing cloudiness this afternoon with a change of flurries, there is also a risk of freezing drizzle. The high will be zero.

Tonight will be cloudy and a chance of flurries – risk of freezing drizzle, wind chill near minus 8.

Tuesday will bring more mild temperatures. The high will be 6 degrees. With the warm temperatures will also be clouds and a risk of freezing drizzle.

Wednesday will be cloudy and rain, with a high of 10 degrees.

Thursday will be a similar day, cloudy and rainy but a high of 11 degrees.