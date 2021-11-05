Chilly start to weekend in Windsor-Essex

You might notice a chill in the air on Friday morning.

Environment Canada says the wind chill is -5 Celsius Friday morning, but will warm up to a high of 9C.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and wind up to 15 km/h.

As for Friday night, it’s expected to be clear with a low of -1C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:

Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

The average temperature this time of year is 10.8C and the average low is 2.8C.