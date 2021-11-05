Chilly start to weekend in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
You might notice a chill in the air on Friday morning.
Environment Canada says the wind chill is -5 Celsius Friday morning, but will warm up to a high of 9C.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and wind up to 15 km/h.
As for Friday night, it’s expected to be clear with a low of -1C.
Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:
- Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
- Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
- Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
- Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.
The average temperature this time of year is 10.8C and the average low is 2.8C.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complexEight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fireA grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in "Corner Gas" burned to the ground early on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 'now a preventable disease,' B.C.'s top doctor saysB.C.'s top doctor is calling COVID-19 "a preventable disease," citing effectiveness of vaccines as the reason.
-
Winnipeg needs $29 million to develop, maintain land for future cemetery needs: reportAccording to a city report over the next 24 years, Winnipeg needs to develop roughly 12 acres of land for future demand at city cemeteries.