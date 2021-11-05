iHeartRadio

Chilly start to weekend in Windsor-Essex

Fall leaves and decorations in Windsor-Essex.(Submitted by Zaklina Miletic Soldat)

You might notice a chill in the air on Friday morning.

Environment Canada says the wind chill is -5 Celsius Friday morning, but will warm up to a high of 9C.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and wind up to 15 km/h.

As for Friday night, it’s expected to be clear with a low of -1C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:

  • Saturday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
  • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.
  • Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

The average temperature this time of year is 10.8C and the average low is 2.8C.

