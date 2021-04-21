Chilly temps and flurries remain in the forecast for Simcoe County

Barrie residents woke up Wednesday to a light dusting of snow as Mother Nature supplied southern Ontario a final shot of winter.

The afternoon sunshine dried up any remaining white stuff around Barrie as daytime highs settle at the freezing mark, but the chance of more snow looms.

Environment Canada says northwest winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour will keep a chill in the air that will last through to Thursday.

Forecasts call for a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday, with daytime highs climbing to 3 C.

Senior climatologist Dave Phillips told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday that the spring snowfall isn't a surprise. "I always say, you don't write the final chapter on winter weather until you really get it to May because April can be cool, and there can be some snow."

By the end of the week, the cold spell quits as temperatures head into more seasonal double digits.