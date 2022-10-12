iHeartRadio

Chimczuk Museum to celebrate spooky season with Dinos in the Dark event


Dinosaur fossils can be seen at the prehistoric themed kid party place inside the Downtown Chatham Centre, on Monday, Jan. 20. (Chris Campbell/ CTV Windsor)

Windsor’s Chimczuk Museum is staying open late and setting the scene for some spooky fun to explore and learn about some of the Earth's scariest creatures.

In celebration of Halloween, the museum will be dimming the lights and offering a slew of family friendly activities for a special Dinos in the Dark event on Saturday, Oct. 22. Museum visitors can explore the travelling Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Additional family-friendly activities include:

  • Flashlight Dinosaur Scavenger Hunt (bring your own flashlight) - Search through the permanent exhibition looking for dinosaur clues. When you’re finished, claim your free Halloween treat bag (while supplies last).
  • “Ask a Paleontologist” in the museum’s new Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit: Special guest Dr. Denis Tetreault will be roaming the new dinosaur exhibit ready to answer questions and offer interesting insights into the exhibition.
  • Self-guided dinosaur crafts and activities in the Children’s Gallery.
  • Halloween dress-up - Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes for extra fun. 
12