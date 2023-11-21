iHeartRadio

Chimney to blame for Windsor house fire


Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor on Nov. 20, 2023. (Source: On Location/Facebook)

Five people have been displaced after a house fire in near downtown Windsor.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Erie Street west near Church Street around 9 p.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control but not before it caused $60,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is being blamed on the chimney.

12