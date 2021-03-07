China's foreign minister warned the Biden administration on Sunday to roll back former U.S. President Donald Trump's 'dangerous practice' of showing support for Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when U.S. lifts sanctions Frigid wind chills persist through the bright and beautiful sun Yet another frosty day greets us in Ottawa as a stubborn cold snap continues to freeze the nation's capital. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for March 7, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, March 7.