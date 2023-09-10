Chinatown Night Market reinvigorates Winnipeg's Exchange District

Winnipeg's Exchange District was hopping Saturday, as thousands checked out the second annual Chinatown Night Market.

Presented by the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural and Community Centre (WCCCC), the market boasted cultural performances, live music, food trucks and cultural food stands, and a k-pop street party stretched out along three blocks of King Street.

"It's our goal to activate the streets in Chinatown and really get people coming back to this part of the downtown," said event chair Ben Lee.

He said events like this really capture the heritage of Winnipeg's Chinatown district.

A Canadian citizenship ceremony kicked things off Saturday afternoon. Visitors could also take free heritage building tours or participate in an arm wrestling tournament.

Last year's inaugural night market was meant as a "welcome back" event to the community after the pandemic. Lee said attendance at 2022's market was close to 5,000 people.

"It was such a huge success last year we thought we'd do it all again this year," he said.

The night market is part of the WCCCC's overall development strategy. Lee said they've entered into a development partnership with CentreVenture, resulting in 500 more family units built in the neighbourhood.

He's hopeful that CentreVenture's Market Lands development on the former site of the Public Safety Building will begin this fall. Add to that RRC Polytech's new Manitou a bi Bii daziigae building opening nearby, and upcoming renovations to the Chinese Cultural Centre, and Lee says it's an exciting time for Chinatown.

"All these pieces of the puzzle are coming together, and really it's all about investing in the downtown and making it a vibrant downtown, Chinatown in this case," he said.

Lee said it's about envisioning the future of Winnipeg's Chinatown, and it looks bright.

"We've got strong support from the Exchange BIZ, the Downtown BIZ, CentreVenture," said Lee. Without all of us working together we wouldn’t have this today.

The Chinatown Night Market is open again Sunday from 12 – 9 p.m. More information can be found online.