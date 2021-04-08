Chip shortage forces more production cuts by GM, Ford The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter. Pharmacy oversight to increase and government liability for legal injury lawsuits to decrease under proposed legislation Proposed amendments contained in Bill 65, the Health Statutes Amendment Act (Spring 2021) were unveiled Thursday by Health Minister Tyler Shandro. French islands off coast of Newfoundland ask to join Atlantic bubble St. Pierre and Miquelon are islands just off of the coast of Newfoundland that still belong to France, but they've asked to join the Atlantic bubble. Men charged 2 years after gang unit investigation began B.C.'s anti-gang police task force says two men have been charged in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that began two years ago.