Chippewa Creek search connected to missing persons case, North Bay police say

In a statement Wednesday, the North Bay Police Service said it is searching Chippewa Creek as part of its ongoing investigation into the 2011 disappearance of Luke Joly-Durocher.

Joly-Durocher, from Témiscaming, Que., was 20 years old when he vanished March 4, 2011. He was in North Bay to visit friends and was staying at a Sherbrooke Street apartment while in the city.

He and his friends were going to a downtown bar where he was refused entry. He then went to a second bar on Delaware Street where he was last seen alive.

His father, Rob, has kept up the search since then, telling CTV News last month that he's never even considered giving up the search.

“We’re not going away and not giving up on this,” he said.

While North Bay police confirmed Wednesday that the search is connected to the case, they released few other details.

"As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide further details about the search, its cause, or how it affects the case," police said.

