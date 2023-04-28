Chlorine spill concerns prompt warning for Redwood Meadows residents

Tsuut'ina Nation police issued a stay-indoors warning Friday for Redwood Meadows residents after a chemical spill of chlorine.

The agency posted the notice on its Facebook page shortly after 1 p.m.

"At approximately 12:30 … in the community of Redwood Meadows at the water treatment plant there has been a spill of chlorine," police said.

"At this time, we are advising residents of Redwood Meadows and westside Tsuut'ina Nation residents to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas where the likelihood of exposure may occur.

"We are working with our partners Redwood Meadows Fire and EMS to go door-to-door to residents that are within 50 metres of the plant.

EMS said one person has been transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The police statement said that if you think you have been exposed to a release of chlorine, remove any clothing that may have chlorine on it. Wash any chlorine from your skin with large amounts of soap and water, and flush your eyes with water.

According to Redwood Meadows fire chief Rob Evans, during noon hour, a town contract employee working at the water plant spilled chlorine.

911 was called. The employee was outside, struggling to breathe. A fire crew showed up and decontaminated him, and EMS transported him to hospital in fair condition.

A Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials crew was deployed with specialized equipment to monitor the situation.

The fire chief said the spill is entirely contained to the inside of the plant.

He added that about a dozen people are out of their homes, and should be allowed to return within an hour or two.

He said they believe about five gallons spilled, and a lot of it was flushed away. They don't believe it's a leak.

Anyone with information or concerns should call 403-251-9660.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.