Choices for Change and Resilience Huron Perth merge

Two of Huron-Perth's largest addiction and mental health service providers are joining forces under a new name.

Choices for Change and Resilience are have merged to form Huron Perth Addiction and Mental Health Services. The new organization will be a chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"Ideally they won't notice any change at all," said Camille Quenneville, the CEO of Ontario-Canadian Mental Health Association. "What we know from our ability to provide those services is they'll be more integrated and much more organized."

The two offices in Stratford, two in Goderich, one in Seaforth, and headquarters in Stratford will all remain open to serve clients.

"We see the same clients, we have very similar programs," said Catherine Hardman, the former executive director of Choices for Change. "It just made sense to bring together and to have it truly integrated."

The two organizations served a combined 2,600 clients in 2022 and say the cases they are managing have become more complex in recent years.