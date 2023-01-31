Choices for Change and Resilience Huron Perth merge
Two of Huron-Perth's largest addiction and mental health service providers are joining forces under a new name.
Choices for Change and Resilience are have merged to form Huron Perth Addiction and Mental Health Services. The new organization will be a chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
"Ideally they won't notice any change at all," said Camille Quenneville, the CEO of Ontario-Canadian Mental Health Association. "What we know from our ability to provide those services is they'll be more integrated and much more organized."
The two offices in Stratford, two in Goderich, one in Seaforth, and headquarters in Stratford will all remain open to serve clients.
"We see the same clients, we have very similar programs," said Catherine Hardman, the former executive director of Choices for Change. "It just made sense to bring together and to have it truly integrated."
The two organizations served a combined 2,600 clients in 2022 and say the cases they are managing have become more complex in recent years.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.
-
Winterfest returning to Barrie this weekendThe final preparations are in place as the City of Barrie is set to host a seasonal favourite this weekend.