'Choose increased antibodies over brand': Moderna appointments still being cancelled in London, Ont. area

Doctors and pharmacists continue to advocate for people to get the first available mRNA vaccine for their COVID-19 booster dose.

"We have had some feedback that appointments are being canceled because people are holding out for Pfizer," says Dr. Joyce Lock, the medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

"I strongly strongly urge everyone, particularly those over the age of 50, to choose increased antibodies over brand," she added.

Lock made those statements during her weekly briefing on Jan 12.

"Our immunity following our original two doses is decreasing over time," says Lock. "Our bodies don't care what brand they receive. They follow the science, not the manufacturer. Studies show that immunity shoots back up after the booster and it doesn't matter which brand."

This week, First Ave. Pharmacy in St. Thomas, Ont. took to Facebook saying it had openings due to people refusing Moderna as a booster dose."We send out a mass email saying that there's a shortage of Pfizer and we might have to offer them Moderna and some people would cancel their appointment online or they would call us and cancel their appointments," says Minh Nguyen, pharmacist at First Ave. Pharmacy. "Both Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines and equally effective at preventing severe illness from COVID. So I would say get whatever mRNA vaccine you can."

Sunday, the Metrolinx Go-VAXX bus returned to London, Ont. It was stationed in the parking lot at the new East Lions Community Centre on Brydges St.

They had some appointments booked, but we were even taking walk-ins with Pfizer being administered.

"I've had Pfizer for my first two shots and that's what I preferred," says Michael Sean MacVoy, a truck driver getting his booster. "At this point, I didn't care."

Diane Crozman was in the same scenario, getting Pfizer a third time. "It doesn't really make a difference to me,” she said. "They said the Moderna is going to work the same, but Pfizer that's good because I've already got the other two Pfizer."

Justin Seaward showed up for a walk-in booster, minutes after his wife went home from her booked appointment.

"I've had Pfizer, Moderna, then Pfizer now," says Seaward. "It didn't really make a difference much to me. I just wanted to be Vaxxed so I can feel safer for my family."The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) had administered 2,194 doses of vaccine over the past six days since starting pop-up clinics in Middlesex County.

The percentage of people upset that Moderna was being administered is very low.

"It has happened a few times at the front door, but very rare," says Miranda Bothwell, acting superintendent for special operations with MLPS.

They will be back on the road, continuing their pop-up clinic tour Monday in Lucan, Ont.