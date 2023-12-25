Chow encourages people to give back, Ford thanks first responders in Christmas messages

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow released Christmas messages focused on civic duty Monday as they extended good wishes to all those celebrating.

“It's a time to be thankful for all we have and to extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the Ontario spirit of kindness and generosity,” Ford said in his message as he wished Ontarians a Merry Christmas.

He also thanked first responders working through the holidays.

From my family to yours, we want to wish everyone in Ontario a Merry Christmas!



May God bless each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/PxPDSjFwYc

“As we gather with loved ones, I especially want to acknowledge those working today to keep our people and communities safe, including our first responders and health care workers. Thank you for your service today and every day,” he said.

Chow hailed the holiday as a celebration of “love, joy, and hope across the city as friends and family connect” and also called on people to give back where they can.

“Let’s remember the true gift of the season is what we give back to our community for charity, volunteering, looking out for one another,” she said.

Merry Christmas!



Let’s remember the true gift of the season is what we give back to our community.



Through charity, volunteering, looking out for one-another – that’s how we make our city a global beacon of hope. pic.twitter.com/2VNfho3iaf

Both leaders also alluded to tensions that have arisen at home over global conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war, which has sparked numerous rallies and protests in the GTA over the past few months.

“And this year, while some in our province are feeling the effects of international conflicts, we pray that the spirit of the season brings peace and hope,” Ford said.

Chow said that “by staying true to who we are as a city – the diversity, empathy and harmony in which we live – that’s how we make our city a global beacon of hope.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released his annual holiday message Sunday night, while King Charles released his on Monday.