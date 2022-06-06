Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68

Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.

On the Sudbury Spartans’ senior football social media website, Bartolucci is described as the most successful high school coach in the city’s history, with 12 senior titles in 30-years. He also guided junior teams to three championships while coaching at St. Charles College.

But it was his commitment to junior football development that is drawing accolades from those he influenced in the city’s youth development league.

Randy Stevens coached Joe Mac football for 25 years and said Bartolucci was instrumental to the league’s success. The league was named in honour of the late Const. Joe MacDonald, a Sudbury police officer who loved football and was a coach.

“Six guys came together shortly after Joe was murdered in the line of duty as a police officer in the fall of 93, and based on a suggestion from the late Spartans’ coach Sid Forrester, they committed to honour Joe with a youth football league,” said Stevens.

“His son, Jimmy, played in the first season in 94, and is president of the league today. So, the legacy lives on for Bartolucci who served as the equipment guy for 20 years, ensuring the kids had the best gear possible.”

“He was a key cog in my development as a coach, assisting me at the Joe Mac level, too. I picked his brain on many occasions and learned a lot from the man who I considered a mentor, coach, and good friend,” said Stevens

“I’m going really miss his hearty laugh, and was shocked to hear about his death last Saturday. Gord Goddard of the senior Spartans informed officials prior to the junior Spartans’ game.”

Bartolucci’s passing is the second death in Sudbury’s football community of late. Long-time Spartan, Kevin White, passed away in early May due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 56.

“The last time I saw Chris and Patti was last fall watching a football game at James Jerome Field. He was standing at the corner of the field, and loved the game til the very end,” said Stevens

Patti Bartolucci is a self-proclaimed football widow who did manage to attend a few games that her husband coached.

One, in particular, involved her sons Jimmy and Michael who played against each other.

“Jimmy was playing for St. Charles where Chris coached, and Michael was playing for St. Bens. Michael went up to catch a ball and was hit hard in the ribs, and emerged with a concussion. Talk about nerve-wracking, and hilarious,” said Patti Bartolucci

“His legacy is one of love of football, school, neighbourhood, and community, she said.

