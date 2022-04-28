Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa

Country star Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.

Stapleton's All-American Road Show was scheduled to take the stage at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday night with special guest Elle King.

In a message on Twitter, Stapleton said upcoming concerts in Ottawa, London and Montreal will have to be rescheduled for a later date.

"To all our friends in London, Ottawa & Montreal, we are sorry to let you know that we are unable to perform this weekend due to a positive case of COVID within the band & subsequent exposures," said the message signed by Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

"We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly & we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder."

Stapleton was scheduled to perform Thursday night in London, Friday night in Ottawa and at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

Stapleton's show was providing an economic boost to hotels in Ottawa.

"Chris Stapleton is in town tomorrow night and that's filling a lot of the west end hotels. We're excited about that," Steve Bell of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association told CTV Morning Live before the concert was cancelled.

