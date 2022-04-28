Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer.
The country star announced on Twitter that his upcoming All-American Road Show concerts in London, Ottawa and Montreal will be postponed due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
“We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly & we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder,” Stapleton wrote on Twitter.
Rescheduled tour dates for the three concerts will soon be announced.
Stapleton was also scheduled to perform with special guest Elle King Friday night in Ottawa and in Montreal on Saturday.
“We are focused on staying safe & hope to see you all soon,” he said on Twitter.
Stay tuned for rescheduled dates, soon to be announced. pic.twitter.com/nFXZh2mKfD— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) April 28, 2022
