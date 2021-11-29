Chris Stapleton Saskatoon tour date announced

Country superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his "All-American Road Show" to Saskatoon next year.

Stapleton is set to take the stage at SaskTel Centre on May 6.

He will be joined by supporting act, Elle King.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, according to Stapleton's website.

The show is one of two Saskatchewan dates Stapleton has scheduled

Stapleton and King will play the Brandt Centre in Regina on May 5.