Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria seeks volunteer bell ringers

Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral is looking for volunteer bell ringers.

The bells of the church are proudly people-powered and there's a demand for hands that can master the old-world technology.

"It's like playing in an orchestra," says David Oliver, Christ Church Cathedral's tower captain.

The leader of the volunteer clang-gang is on the hunt for new recruits at Victoria's only bell tower.

"Anybody can do it as long as they can climb the 71 steps it takes to get here," Oliver says. "What we do here is exactly what people did about 400 years ago."

When residents hear the bells on Tuesday, that's practice. When they hear them twice on Sunday, that means get to church.

"You don't need to be musical, necessarily," Oliver says.

There's currently a scramble on to find bell ringers in the United Kingdom ahead of the coronation of King Charles in May.

The bells of Christ Church Cathedral will join the overseas chorus on coronation day and the church is looking for all the help it can get.

"None of us are getting any younger," Oliver says.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact the cathedral at 930 Burdett Avenue.

"It's a lot like driving a car," says Amiel Elfert, organist and bell-ringer-in-training. "Once you get used to it, it becomes a very intuitive thing,"