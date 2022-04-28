iHeartRadio

Andrew Christal found guilty of manslaughter in death of Uber driver outside Calgary

Kasif Hirani, 30, was found dead near the Springbank Airport on Dec. 29, 2019. Three people have been charged in connection with his death. One of the men, Andrew Christal, was convicted of manslaughter Thursday, April 28, 2022. (supplied)

Andrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.

Christal was on trial for first-degree murder.

The body of Kasif Hirani was discovered on a rural road near Springbank Airport in December 2019. Hirani was driving for Uber the night he was killed in a botched robbery.

Christal's defense lawyer Jim Lutz told CTV News  he expects the matter to be back in court in June, to set a date for sentencing. Lutz said his client was very appreciative of the jury's finding, since he was on trial for first degree murder.

Three people were charged with the 30-year-old's murder.

Tina Tinkler was sentenced to six years for manslaughter while Robert Daignault goes on trial for second-degree murder next year.

 

