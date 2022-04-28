Andrew Christal found guilty of manslaughter in death of Uber driver outside Calgary

Andrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.

Christal was on trial for first-degree murder.

The body of Kasif Hirani was discovered on a rural road near Springbank Airport in December 2019. Hirani was driving for Uber the night he was killed in a botched robbery.

Christal's defense lawyer Jim Lutz told CTV News he expects the matter to be back in court in June, to set a date for sentencing. Lutz said his client was very appreciative of the jury's finding, since he was on trial for first degree murder.

Three people were charged with the 30-year-old's murder.

Tina Tinkler was sentenced to six years for manslaughter while Robert Daignault goes on trial for second-degree murder next year.