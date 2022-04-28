Andrew Christal found guilty of manslaughter in death of Uber driver outside Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Andrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.
Christal was on trial for first-degree murder.
The body of Kasif Hirani was discovered on a rural road near Springbank Airport in December 2019. Hirani was driving for Uber the night he was killed in a botched robbery.
Christal's defense lawyer Jim Lutz told CTV News he expects the matter to be back in court in June, to set a date for sentencing. Lutz said his client was very appreciative of the jury's finding, since he was on trial for first degree murder.
Three people were charged with the 30-year-old's murder.
Tina Tinkler was sentenced to six years for manslaughter while Robert Daignault goes on trial for second-degree murder next year.
-
Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside schoolOak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.
-
Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized, after employee confined during Moncton armed robberyTwo men have been arrested and multiple guns and drugs have been seized following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concernCalgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50sHe’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Retired gravedigger inspired to live joyfully after connecting with catsIf you ask Bruce what he did before he spent his retirement walking his cats on a leash around his home, he’ll likely answer with a pun. You see, Bruce spent 33 years as a gravedigger.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from fedsThe University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Search continues for Nova Scotia fisherman who jumped in river after DFO interventionThe search for a missing 48-year-old lobster fisherman who jumped into a river in Digby County continues Friday.
-
How a 50-year-old recipe from mom turned into an award-winning N.S. businessHusband and wife Larry and Margaret Hardy spend their days making preserves with love and care from their home in Necum Teuch, N.S.
-
Kitchener temporary shelters to stay open until end of JuneOperations at two temporary emergency shelters, set to close at the end of April, have been extended by two months.