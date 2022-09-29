Christi Belcourt exhibit opens in Waterloo

Wilfrid Laurier University is hosting an art exhibit of works by Métis artist and advocate Christi Belcourt.

The exhibition is called 'Take Only What You Need' and is about the need to take care of the earth.

It is also to inspire political action in Canada to be better stewards of the planet.

"Like all of my artwork, it's about the earth," said Belcourt. "It's about climate change, it's about the action we need to take to protect the places we love. The trees, the forest, the rivers, the lakes, all the places that we're close to as human beings that we hold near and dear to our hearts."

The exhibition runs until Dec. 6 at Robert Langdon Art Gallery at the Laurier Library.