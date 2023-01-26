Christina Ricci third guest announced for 2023 Calgary Expo

Christina Ricci, known for her roles in Yellowjackets, The Addams Family and Wednesday, will attend this year's Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.

Ricci, 42, will meet with fans at on the 29th and 30th.

Director Sam Raimi and actor and filmmaker Vincent D’Onofrio were previously announced as guests.

