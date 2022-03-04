Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.

Elliott, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Newmarket-Aurora since 2018, released a statement on Friday morning to announce her decision to not seek re-election.

“It is with deep gratitude for my 16 years in public life that I recently shared with Premier [Doug] Ford I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial contest in June,” she stated.

“I sought elected office in 2006 because of my strong desire to improve the quality of life of individuals with special needs, as well as mental health challenges. I saw gaps in care and that motivated me to action.”

She said that she would continue in her role as the minister of health until the spring, adding that Ford asked her to remain in the role until then.

In her statement, Elliott expressed gratitude to the front-line health-care workers persisting in their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to Premier Ford for his leadership during the health crisis.

“I want to express my profound admiration of and gratitude for all who provide care to Ontarians each and every day. They do so bravely, selflessly, and at great expense to their own personal lives and circumstances,” she said.

“I also want to thank Premier Ford for his strong leadership guiding Ontario through this crisis and keeping Ontarians safe, as well as my colleagues and friends in our caucus and cabinet.”

Ford issued a statement Friday morning, saying that not only was Elliott a colleague to him, but also a “close personal friend."

““I was thrilled when Christine became a key part of our team and campaign. After voters placed their trust in us to form government, she was at the top of the list to serve as deputy premier and minister of health, posts she has held since the day we were sworn in and will continue to do so until the election,” Ford said on Friday.

“Christine has been by my side since the start of the pandemic. She remains instrumental in helping steer Ontario through one of the most difficult periods in our province’s history … I will continue to rely on her advice and counsel.”

Christine, we are forever grateful for the sacrifices and contributions you and your family have made to our great province. You are and always will be a very close friend and an important member of our Progressive Conservative family. pic.twitter.com/Myth5m2hVt

Elliott said she has no doubt that “the people of Ontario” will vote for the Ford government to return to office after the June election to “continue the critical work of protecting Ontarians’ health and safety, while recovering from the pandemic.”

“I am truly thankful for the journey I have taken in public life and am looking forward to what the next chapter will bring,” she said.