'Christmas at the Forum' signals return to normalcy

Christmas at the Forum is back for 2021.

"This is our big show and this is kicking off our big events," said event manager Chris Banks.

It's more than a just craft-lovers shopping paradise, Banks says, this weekend event adds another layer to the on-going effort to live in a world with COVID-19.

"It does feel really normal," said Banks.

When Banks opened the doors on Friday morning, shoppers filled the Halifax Forum with an energy that suggested they had a fear of missing out.

"Everybody has had this pent-up demand," said Banks. "Instead of buying two or three things, they are buying seven or eight to make sure they have what they want."

According to vendor Mary Perfrement it already feels like pre-COVID times -- almost.

"Except for the mask," said Perfrement.

Perfrement is optimistic weekend revenues will resemble pre-pandemic levels.

"It's going to be really good tomorrow," said Perfrement. "Saturday is always booming at the Forum."

There is positivity in other places. Pub owner Adam McCullough expects the next seven weeks to be prosperous.

"We're getting a lot of requests for Christmas parties," said McCullough. "The rules are starting to ease up a bit."

Jackie Schneider's furniture store has seen its share of COVID-19struggles. Now, she said business is in bounce-back mode.

"It is not the normal that we would know from the past," said Schneider. "But it feels like people are getting out there more and feeling more comfortable."

Banks is certain; an improved consumer comfort zone should bring big crowds.

"Traditionally we'd get about 30,000 people, pre-COVID-19," said Banks.

With a dose of cautious optimism, he said he is expecting close to those numbersthis weekend.