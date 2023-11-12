Christmas book relaunch will raise money for North Bay homeless
The executive director of North Bay’s Gathering Place is rereleasing three Christmas books he previously wrote to raise money for the homeless in the area.
Dennis Chippa wrote the children's books between 2015 and 2017 and when they were originally launched they served as a fundraiser for Literacy Nipissing.
The books are called: ‘Santa Lost his Suit,’ ‘Back to Work for Santa's Elves,’ and ‘Crankpot the Underpants Elf.’
Sales from the re-launch will go back to the Gathering Place to assist its clientele's personal needs that neither the daytime warming centre nor soup kitchen can provide.
"I think reading is one of the best ways to be close together,” said Chippa.
“I thought this might be a really good year for that. I know how tough it's been for kids."
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
- Want more local news? Check out the North Bay page
Each book will be sold for $10.
For now, Chippa is asking that people email him to place orders.
-
Vancouver woman who claimed bank was trying to kill her has foreclosure appeal dismissedA Vancouver woman who stopped paying her mortgage because she believes it has been forgiven as part of a "new world order" has lost her latest effort to fight the foreclosure and sale of the property.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes eager for five-game B.C. road tripJunior hockey players are no strangers to long road trips riding on a bus, but the Lethbridge Hurricanes leave early Wednesday for an especially long five-game stretch to British Columbia.
-
B.C. man ordered to pay $450K over 2019 wildfire triggered by debris burnThe B.C. Forest Appeals Commission says a man who lit a large debris pile on fire that eventually caused a wildfire should pay the provincial government nearly $450,000 for firefighting costs and lost timber resources.
-
Suspects found hiding in B.C. care home, tree after crime spree, RCMP sayTwo people were arrested in Hope Tuesday – one hiding in a room in a care home where a resident was sleeping, the other in a tree – after what police describe as a crime spree that began more than 300 kilometres away.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boomA hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
-
Regina among top 10 cities ready for Gen Z, study saysThe City of Regina is quite desirable for the nation’s youngest worker, according to a recent report that ranks Queen City in the top 10 most desirable places to live across Canada for Generation Z.
-
'Is it really necessary?' Barrie business owner weighs in on new labour legislationNew labour legislation that includes banning pay deductions for dining and dashing and unpaid trial shifts surprised Kent Smith, owner of Michael and Marion's restaurant and the Side Door Bar in Barrie.
-
Sens fan gets his Dodge Ram stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lotThe owner of a Dodge Ram says his car was stolen from the Canadian Tire Centre last week.
-
Students on board school bus during Cambridge crashPolice say 20 students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.