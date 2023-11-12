Christmas book relaunch will raise money for North Bay homeless

The executive director of North Bay’s Gathering Place is rereleasing three Christmas books he previously wrote to raise money for the homeless in the area.

Dennis Chippa wrote the children's books between 2015 and 2017 and when they were originally launched they served as a fundraiser for Literacy Nipissing.

The books are called: ‘Santa Lost his Suit,’ ‘Back to Work for Santa's Elves,’ and ‘Crankpot the Underpants Elf.’

Sales from the re-launch will go back to the Gathering Place to assist its clientele's personal needs that neither the daytime warming centre nor soup kitchen can provide.

"I think reading is one of the best ways to be close together,” said Chippa.

“I thought this might be a really good year for that. I know how tough it's been for kids."

Each book will be sold for $10.

For now, Chippa is asking that people email him to place orders.