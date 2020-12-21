Amid public health restrictions, many Manitobans have been forced to change their holiday plans, but a group of local singers is helping keep one tradition alive – carolling.

Curbside Concerts, which started in March in Calgary and has since expanded to other parts of Canada, is providing people with live concerts from the safety of their doors, lawns, or balconies.

“Basically, we found a way to have live music delivered to your home,” said Romi Mayes, the producer for Curbside Concerts.

“You choose from the roster that we have on our website and it’s a safe way to still see live music and still have that kind of joy in your life when people need it the most.”

Now, with the holiday season upon us, people can book Christmas and even Hanukkah carollers.

The performers arrive at each home with a battery-powered speaker, as well as a propane heater if it’s chilly outside, and follow all public health restrictions.

“What we do is we set up at the curbside or boulevard and you don’t even have to leave your home,” Mayes said.

“It’s carolling, right? So it’s in the tradition of you can stay in the front doorway of your home, you could sit on your front steps if you want to, we’ll still be at the curbside, but neighbours can enjoy it as well because it’s battery-powered speakers, right? So all the instruments are amplified.”

The carolling is offered in both English and French.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.