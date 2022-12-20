Christmas Cheer Barrie delivers joy to families in need for 50th year

The 16th Wing Command from CFB Borden helped give back to the community in Tuesday's Christmas Cheer Barrie event, which has provided holiday dinners and gifts to families in need for nearly 50 years.

"The human aspect of people helping each other and that connection it's nice to see. Everybody deserves a Christmas," said 16 Wing Commander Col. Darryl Taylor.

Calvin Hitch, a Christmas Cheer volunteer, said everyone has been grateful and happy to receive the support.

"It's been really fun to see everyone so happy and making their Christmas," Hitch added.

Christmas Cheer offers support to young parents, grandparents, single parents, and others who may not have enough resources this holiday season.

"They may have enough to keep a roof over their head but not enough to put Christmas dinner on the table or to gift their children. This is a huge need. We've seen applications unlike we have in years past," noted Christmas Cheer vice president Sandra Yaquo.

This year, there has been an increased need for assistance due to temporary setbacks and inflation.

The organization is still accepting monetary donations to reach its goal of $280,000 and help more than 1,700 families have a special Christmas.