Christmas Cheer breakfast returns to Shaw Centre Friday

One of Ottawa’s largest charitable events is returning to an in-person format at the Shaw Centre on Friday morning.

The annual Christmas Cheer breakfast was virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, but will be a hybrid event this year in its 70th anniversary.

CTV News Ottawa’s Graham Richardson, Patricia Boal and Matt Skube will be co-hosting the event.

Along with some in-person attendees, hundreds throughout the region will be joining remotely from their homes or their desk.

Local celebrities, elected officials, musical guests and even Santa himself are in the lineup for the annual event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This year's fundraising goal is $100,000 in support of 22 charities. Tickets are sold out.