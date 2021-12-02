Christmas Cheer breakfast returns to Shaw Centre Friday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
One of Ottawa’s largest charitable events is returning to an in-person format at the Shaw Centre on Friday morning.
The annual Christmas Cheer breakfast was virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, but will be a hybrid event this year in its 70th anniversary.
CTV News Ottawa’s Graham Richardson, Patricia Boal and Matt Skube will be co-hosting the event.
Along with some in-person attendees, hundreds throughout the region will be joining remotely from their homes or their desk.
Local celebrities, elected officials, musical guests and even Santa himself are in the lineup for the annual event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
This year's fundraising goal is $100,000 in support of 22 charities. Tickets are sold out.
-
Cermaq fined $500k for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm off Vancouver IslandA provincial court judge has ordered the owner of a fish farm off northern Vancouver Island to pay $500,000 for spilling more than 500 litres of diesel fuel into the ocean in 2017.
-
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 368 test positive, 5 more deaths announcedAnother 368 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in B.C., the province's health ministry announced Thursday.
-
New bill targets theft of scrap metal in ManitobaManitoba wants to crack down on the theft of scrap metal in the province.
-
Salvation Army seeking holiday season helpThe Salvation Army is putting out a call to help families in need across our community this holiday season.
-
Police investigating school brawl allegedly involving bat and other weaponsWaterloo region police are investigating a reported school brawl that sent a teenage boy to hospital.
-
'Against ever single fibre of our being': B.C.'s 911 operators union of new systemB.C.'s emergency call takers union says a decision that says operators don't have to stay on the line with patients until they are transferred to the ambulance service is a stop-gap measure for a system that is on the brink of collapse.
-
St. Isidore’s only grocery store closing this SaturdayThe Valu-mart in St. Isidore, Ont. is the only grocery store in the small town of roughly 800 people.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto East Detention Centre after employee tests positive for Omicron variantA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Toronto East Detention Centre after five people tested positive for COVID-19, including at least one who is confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant.