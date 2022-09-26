Christmas Cheer breakfast tickets now on sale

Fall may have just begun, but it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas.

Tickets for Ottawa’s annual Christmas Cheer breakfast, which has raised money for local charities for more than 70 years, are now on sale.

CTV’s Graham Richardson, Patricia Boal and Matt Skube will be back hosting this year’s event, which is Dec. 2 at the Shaw Centre.

A single ticket costs $100, a 10-seat table goes for $1,000 and a special Santa’s Circle Table, which includes a company logo displayed on the event screen, goes for $1,750.

Last year’s 70th annual event raised about $85,000 for about 20 local charities including the Barrhaven Food Cupboard, Minwaashin Lodge and others.

For more details, you can visit the Christmas Cheer website.