Friday Harbour hosts annual Christmas market
Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil is welcoming back its Christmas market for the second straight year.
The resort has been transformed into what's being described as a magical winter wonderland.
It features a lineup of holiday-themed activities, a European-style market, decorations, festive lights and more.
Warming stations, including the Rudolph station, are also in place and ready to enjoy.
"Seeing our community members from not only Friday Harbour but the Innisfil and Barrie communities having fun and enjoying our exciting offering this year … it brings a lot of joy," said Hani Roustom, Friday Harbour Resort CEO.
Friday Harbour is also collecting donations for its annual toy drive partnered with Sweet Harbour Candy and Toy Co. in support of the Innisfil Christmas for Kids foundation.
"Please bring your unwrapped gifts and drop them at the designated box at our Christmas tree and I am sure those toys will brighten up the holidays for kids and families in need this year," Roustom said.
The Christmas market runs Friday to Sunday until Dec. 11 and then daily from Dec. 16 to 23.
