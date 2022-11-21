Christmas Cheer's text-to-donate campaign returns

The Barrie & District Christmas Cheer campaign is bringing back its Text-to-Donate campaign for the third year in a row.

The campaign collects donations of food and toys for families in need during the holidays.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the not-for-profit has used technology to make donating more convenient.

Anyone wanting to donate can text the word CHEER to the number 30333 from their mobile device to make a monetary donation of either $5, $10, $20 or $25.

Funds will be sent directly to the campaign, and the donation will be charged to the customer's wireless bill.

Due to surging inflation, the campaign has raised its fundraising goal by $30,000 for the first time in a decade.

"We’ve had to increase our fund-raising target to $280,000 this year," says Christmas Cheer President Steph Quenneville. "Every little bit counts."

