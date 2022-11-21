Christmas cocktail recipes from Alberta's Eau Claire Distillery

Whether you’re hosting a Christmas party or relaxing beside a roaring fire, the holidays are a common time to enjoy a celebratory cocktail.

It's with that in mind that Alberta's Eau Claire Distillery has created two festive libations made with its Christmas Gin.

The gin is flavoured with traditional elements like juniper and coriander, but adds in frankincense, myrrh and gold – the gifts given by the Three Wise Men. The 24 karat gold flakes also make the bottle look like a snow globe.

London Richard, the distillery's head mixologist, came up with two special holiday cocktails this year.

"Every person has his or her own nostalgia trigger, one taste that symbolizes the season," he said. "So I try to think outside of my own version of Christmas and play with flavours that might be reminiscent to those around me."

Richard says of the two cocktails he created, The Christmas Tree is Dry but I'm Lit, is the one he'd recommend for people who don't normally drink gin.

"It's a really nice, refreshingly unique drink with flavours that pair exceptionally well together, flavors that scream Christmas and universally something people can get behind," Richard said.

"It's not too sweet or dry or overall spirit-forward," he added. "It's a great entry into the gin world style of cocktail."

Richard says gin often has a bad reputation as being very "piney" and most Christmas gin themed cocktails will try to accentuate that flavour, but the The Christmas Tree is Dry but I'm Lit showcases the other flavours present in the spirit.

EAU CLAIRE DISTILLERY CHRISTMAS GIN COCKTAIL RECIPES

This Christmas Tree is Dry but I'm Lit

Single Cocktail

1.5oz Christmas Gin

1 oz Ramos Pinto Lagrima White Port

3oz Sparkling Apple Juice

3/4oz fresh lemon juice

1oz chai syrup

Christmas oranges and pomegranate garnish

Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker. Fill with ice. Shake for 20 seconds. Strain mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with Christmas oranges and pomegranate seeds.

Large Batch:

17oz Christmas Gin

17oz Ramos Pinto Lagrima White Port

34oz Sparkling Apple Juice

8.5oz fresh lemon juice

17oz chai syrup

Christmas oranges and pomegranate garnish

Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into a large punch bowl and serve over ice. Garnish with Christmas oranges and pomegranate seeds.

About:

"The white port has characteristics of fruit and sweetness with floral aromas of camomile and orange blossom stand out with hints of honey," Richard explains.

"Chai Syrup is introduced to bring everything together that defines Christmas: vanilla, nutmeg, cardamom, ginger, cloves, cinnamon and black peppercorns. A well-balanced drink that is good on its own or in a large batch for everyone to enjoy this holiday season."

Son of a Nutcracker

1.5 oz Christmas Gin

1.5oz Clementine and Ginger juice

1/2oz Roasted pears & praline syrup

1/2oz Lemon juice

1/2oz Campari

1 Egg white

Walnut Bitters

Instructions:

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Add ice and shake again until chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with dehydrated pear.

About:

Richard describes this cocktail as a "delicious mix of Christmas Gin with its woody undertones, St. Germain (elderflower liquor), and fresh squeezed winter citrus juice."

"All mixed together with a little Campari to bring in some fruity bitterness It’s so simple, refreshing, cheerful, and beyond good."

PAIRING SUGGESTIONS

If you're hoping to pair your Christmas cocktail with some holiday baking, Richard suggests having a figgy pudding with your Son of a Nutcracker cocktail or a Terry's Chocolate Orange with This Christmas Tree is Dry but I'm Lit.

"But really, any holiday snack is going to seem like a great idea after of few of these drinks," he said.