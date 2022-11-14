Christmas controversy: Cape Breton parade organizers, mayor receive threats after route change

After three years, the Sydney Santa Claus Parade is back, but its return is not putting some people into the Christmas spirit.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall says she's been targeted after organizers decided to change this year's parade route.

“People have been driving by my house slowly and doing things that are not respectful, and that is a really disappointing side to all of this,” said McDougall.

She has contacted police and stayed at home Monday from city hall, fearing for her own safety.

“Although my phone number is out there at times, it is being shared purposely and people are inundating my phone with horrible and anonymous messaging,” said McDougall.

Generations ago, a group of Whitney Pier, N.S., businessmen started the annual tradition, but organizers have decided not to take the parade through the community this year.

Instead, they have chosen a shorter route, similar to last summer's Pride parade.

Organizers have also been receiving backlash.

“There have been threats online and accusations of racism,” said Alisha Barron, the chair of the Sydney Santa Claus Parade committee.

Barron said there wouldn't have been a parade at all if they hadn't agreed to organizing it.

“I don’t really want to do this, but for the greater good of the community and bringing Christmas cheer, we got a committee together as quickly as we could,” said Barron.

Alan Nathanson lives in Whitney Pier and is devastated the parade will not go through the community.

He doesn't condone the threats, but he is hoping the decision will be reversed.

“All we want is to see Santa Claus for the kids, for the youth, for the seniors for the families,” said Nathanson.

McDougall said CBRM council had no dealings on deciding the parade route.

“I know it's being portrayed that I made a decision and then indicated to a member of council, ‘This is what's happening,’ but that's not the case either.”

The parade is set for Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. For now, it's scheduled to end in Sydney's Open Hearth Park.