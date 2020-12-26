A family of four has been displaced following a house fire on Christmas Day morning in Fredericton, N.B.

On Friday, shortly after 5 a.m., a fire was reported at a home on Parkside Drive.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the family awoke to the fire that caused significant damage to their side of a two-storey duplex.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting a woman and three children with emergency lodging, meals and purchases, such as clothing and other essential needs.

No injuries were reported.