Christmas dinner comes early at The Bridge in Saskatoon

The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre treated hundreds of people to Christmas dinner on Thursday, helping spread some Christmas cheer to some who might not otherwise experience it.

One of those guests was Tamara Seberight, who has been coming to The Bridge’s Christmas dinner since she was a little girl.

“It just good to know that somebody out there cares when we’re from the streets on 20th,” said Seberight. “When you come here it’s just warming.”

The Bridge expected to feed more than 300 people. Guests also enjoyed live music.

“They’re our visitors, they’re our friends and so we really look forward to spending time when we can focus on Christmas and allow them to enjoy things like a good meal and a gift they might not otherwise get,” said executive director Linda Walker.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Walker says more people have been coming in looking for food.

“Homelessness is definitely on the rise.”

Volunteer Sheila Tataquason, who used to eat three meals a day at The Bridge, said it makes her feel "sweet inside" to do something for other people.

“I like to be able to serve people and give back to the community.”