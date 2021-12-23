Christmas dinner comes early at The Bridge in Saskatoon
The Bridge on 20th Fellowship Centre treated hundreds of people to Christmas dinner on Thursday, helping spread some Christmas cheer to some who might not otherwise experience it.
One of those guests was Tamara Seberight, who has been coming to The Bridge’s Christmas dinner since she was a little girl.
“It just good to know that somebody out there cares when we’re from the streets on 20th,” said Seberight. “When you come here it’s just warming.”
The Bridge expected to feed more than 300 people. Guests also enjoyed live music.
“They’re our visitors, they’re our friends and so we really look forward to spending time when we can focus on Christmas and allow them to enjoy things like a good meal and a gift they might not otherwise get,” said executive director Linda Walker.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Walker says more people have been coming in looking for food.
“Homelessness is definitely on the rise.”
Volunteer Sheila Tataquason, who used to eat three meals a day at The Bridge, said it makes her feel "sweet inside" to do something for other people.
“I like to be able to serve people and give back to the community.”
-
These are the top five scams Canadians fell for in 2021Canadians lost more than $100 million due to scams in 2021 and these were the top five tactics that people fell for this year.
-
Drivers lining up before 4 a.m. at COVID-19 testing centre in VancouverBritish Columbia's COVID-19 testing frenzy started early on Thursday, with some test-seekers arriving at a Vancouver collection site before 4 a.m.
-
Rosthern RCMP ask for help finding 48-year-old man missing since OctoberRosthern RCMP are requesting assistance in the search for a 48-year-old man who has been missing since October.
-
Calgary pharmacies see high demand for COVID-19 booster shots, hundreds of appointments canceled amid shortageCalgary pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the high demand for COVID-19 booster shots while some Calgarians say they've had their appointments cancelled.
-
Lake Louise RCMP issue caution about highway travel over holiday weekendAnyone headed west for the holidays is advised to use extreme caution on the roads.
-
ER at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed Dec. 24The emergency department at Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Dec. 24.
-
How you can watch CTV News at Six on Christmas DayNafeesa Karim is anchoring a special holiday edition of CTV News at Six on Christmas Day, and you can watch it right here.
-
Former LAWC head joins London Police Services BoardThe former head of the London Abused Women's Centre has a new role as a member of the London Police Services Board.
-
B.C. nurses struggling as pandemic continuesWith COVID-19 cases rising across British Columbia and fears the new Omicron variant could overpower the health system, the BC Nurses Union is concerned for its members, who are already overwhelmed from the toll the pandemic has taken on nurses.